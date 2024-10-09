Polymath Trading Up 27.9% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Polymath has a market cap of $80.48 million and $5,964.16 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0870 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00106511 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.07370446 USD and is up 19.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,332.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

