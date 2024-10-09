Marco Terruzzin Sells 22,222 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Marco Terruzzin sold 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $20,888.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marco Terruzzin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Vault alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Marco Terruzzin sold 22,222 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $21,110.90.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRGV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,966. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Energy Vault by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Vault by 62.3% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 60,725 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Energy Vault by 684.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 150,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Our Latest Report on NRGV

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.