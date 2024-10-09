MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Robert E. Apple Sells 800 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.76. The company had a trading volume of 599,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -911.86 and a beta of 1.70. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $130.22.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 312,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MasTec by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after buying an additional 502,039 shares during the period. FACT Capital LP grew its holdings in MasTec by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 101,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.