Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells $163,170.00 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. 10,701,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,838,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 887,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 67,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 112,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 348,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

