Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Sells $936,113.13 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 125,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $936,113.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,966,126.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, September 23rd, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $8,375,881.68.

On Thursday, September 12th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $3,469,886.40.

On Friday, August 30th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,200 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

NASDAQ LUNR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. 10,316,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,698,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.34. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUNR. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

