Insider Selling: Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Tamar Thompson sold 30,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $1,349,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Avidity Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RNA traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 754,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,720. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.89. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $49.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on RNA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $262,000.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avidity Biosciences
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.