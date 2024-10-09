Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells 133,643 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,767,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,966,919.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20.

On Monday, August 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 118,172 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $4,770,603.64.

On Friday, August 2nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $7,134,560.70.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $6,448,339.47.

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $4,058,310.30.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04.

On Monday, July 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $4,775,359.71.

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,239,500.32.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $2,424,063.97.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.63. 2,050,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,405. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,631,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,612 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16,334.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 290,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

