Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 1.2% Following Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $39.20 and last traded at $39.54. 14,721,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 57,034,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

Specifically, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 4,181,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $154,325,065.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,502,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,125,466.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,989,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $147,361,195.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,683,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,731,038.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 345.45 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after buying an additional 3,038,861 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.