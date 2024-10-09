Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day moving average is $132.27. The stock has a market cap of $525.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

