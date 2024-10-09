Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 353 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $66,011,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $170.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.43 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.29.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

