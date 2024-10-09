C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $8.52 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $238.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.