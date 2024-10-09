Udine Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 92,668 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Intel comprises approximately 1.5% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

