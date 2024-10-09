Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

