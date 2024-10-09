Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.92. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

