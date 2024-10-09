Leibman Financial Services Inc. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 3.2% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,416,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,133 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,616,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,222,768,000 after buying an additional 2,008,043 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $964.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

