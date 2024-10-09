Trust Co of Kansas Invests $256,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,756,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,367,000 after acquiring an additional 129,055 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 119.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 16.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 83,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $489.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.75. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.99 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

