Trust Co of Kansas Takes $4.65 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $6,396,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.