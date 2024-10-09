The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 2.8% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,718. The company has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.92 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

