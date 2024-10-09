Internet Computer Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.67 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.67 billion and $57.13 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $7.78 or 0.00012825 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00042616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,215,104 coins and its circulating supply is 472,110,569 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

