Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Announces Dividend of $2.15

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.1478 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.74.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.1 %

SLVO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.06. 47,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,507. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $86.36.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

