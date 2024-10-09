ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.7085 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.70.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of AMND stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $49.71. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $49.90.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Company Profile
