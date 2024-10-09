ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX) to Issue $1.24 Dividend

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 1.2428 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $36.30.
ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Company Profile
