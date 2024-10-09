ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4499 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.45.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BDCZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 8,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

About ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

