Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPD opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

