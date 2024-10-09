Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $98.94 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,352 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 1.5% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $98,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,641,000 after buying an additional 190,118 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Elevance Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,247,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,607,000 after purchasing an additional 64,376 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after buying an additional 523,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,301,000 after purchasing an additional 275,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV opened at $489.47 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.99 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $535.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

