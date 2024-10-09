Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 166.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $483.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $490.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.73.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. Ameriprise Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.67.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

