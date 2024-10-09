Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lowered by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.94.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $387.90 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $401.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.22. The firm has a market cap of $189.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

