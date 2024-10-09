Country Trust Bank Buys 1,500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $2,439,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 174,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $33.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

