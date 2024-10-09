VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 717.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $252.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.23. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

