Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 302 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,283,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,485,000 after acquiring an additional 511,646 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,014,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 707,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after buying an additional 87,558 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

