Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lowered by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

