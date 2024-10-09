Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.91 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Sapphire has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $880.63 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,392.39 or 0.03937812 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00042767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012872 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,915,531,591 coins and its circulating supply is 1,894,902,169 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

