Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,230,998 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,153% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,168 shares.The stock last traded at $67.62 and had previously closed at $67.79.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s stock is set to split on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

