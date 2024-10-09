Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,230,998 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,153% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,168 shares.The stock last traded at $67.62 and had previously closed at $67.79.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s stock is set to split on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
