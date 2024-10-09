O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,171.39 and last traded at $1,161.87, with a volume of 59947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,154.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,166.79.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,130.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,075.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

