Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 31272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). Metallus had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 16,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $374,168.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,855.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 18,247 shares of company stock worth $411,888 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Metallus stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

