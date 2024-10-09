Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Trading 4.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.45 and last traded at $102.85. 483,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 610,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.40.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $88.00.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.4973 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDU. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,517,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

