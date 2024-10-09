iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,487,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the previous session’s volume of 612,822 shares.The stock last traded at $25.86 and had previously closed at $26.15.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 117,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 91,327 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 874.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,559,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 2,297,209 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,695,000. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,056,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

