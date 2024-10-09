iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,612,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,943,936 shares.The stock last traded at $2.88 and had previously closed at $3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

iQIYI Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in iQIYI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

