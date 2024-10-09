Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.55. 241,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,458,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLMN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

