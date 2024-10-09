ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Up 5% – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. 2,153,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,183,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at $1,650,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

