MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.83 and last traded at $100.83, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.22.
MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $620.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average of $95.12.
About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.
