XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.38. Approximately 15,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 313,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

XCHG Stock Up 1.1 %

About XCHG

(Get Free Report)

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.