Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 13066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Orkla ASA Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.