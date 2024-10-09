HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $148.27 and last traded at $144.39, with a volume of 10938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.20.

HOYA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.13.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HOYA Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

Featured Stories

