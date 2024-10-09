LUXO (LUXO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,078.15

LUXO (LUXO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $30,078.15 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXO has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

LUXO Profile

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LUXO

