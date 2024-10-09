ASD (ASD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. ASD has a total market cap of $23.68 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008329 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00014564 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,676.78 or 1.00020335 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001025 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03571956 USD and is down -7.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,176,089.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.