Filecoin (FIL) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.06 billion and $110.55 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00005751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,927,125 coins and its circulating supply is 591,401,602 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

