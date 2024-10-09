Kava Price Tops $0.33 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $353.03 million and $19.54 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00042616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012825 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,731 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

