Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 9th (AGCO, ALSN, AON, AWI, BLD, BLDR, CAT, CCL, CMI, DE)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 9th:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON)

had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $344.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $121.00 to $122.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $525.00 to $515.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $223.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $380.00 to $445.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $345.00 to $375.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $395.00 to $420.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $309.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $252.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $39.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $89.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $650.00 to $635.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $219.00 to $222.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $108.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $84.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $79.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $56.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $77.00 to $73.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $210.00 to $235.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $860.00 to $930.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $53.00 to $57.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $295.00 to $314.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

