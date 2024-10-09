Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 9th (AGCO, ALSN, AON, AWI, BLD, BLDR, CAT, CCL, CMI, DE)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 9th:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $344.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $121.00 to $122.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $525.00 to $515.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $223.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $380.00 to $445.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $345.00 to $375.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $395.00 to $420.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $309.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $252.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $39.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $89.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $650.00 to $635.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $219.00 to $222.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $108.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $84.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $79.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $56.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $77.00 to $73.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $210.00 to $235.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $860.00 to $930.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $53.00 to $57.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $295.00 to $314.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

