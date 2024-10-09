The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,113 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 53,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.92 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

